Two arrested in assault in Muscatine; believed to be gang related

MUSCATINE – Two people were hospitalized, two people were stabbed and two people were arrested after a fight that was reported about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of First Avenue.

According to a press release, Muscatine police officers responded to reports of a fight that had occurred. On arrival, it was discovered that a 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old male had been seriously injured. Both were hospitalized. The release also said that a 23-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were stabbed during the incident and both required medical treatment.

As a result of the investigation, Mike Fidencio Perez Jr., 23, of Muscatine was charged with two counts of willful injury, a class C felony, and one count of criminal gang participation, a class D felony. Jaime Michael Gomez, 19, of Muscatine was also charged with one count of criminal gang participation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both men have criminal records and have previously been charged with assault.

According to court documents, Perez, Gomez and another subject allegedly assaulted the two victims, reportedly by striking both with bricks as well as punching and kicking them. According to the reports, the 22-year-old female subject suffered a fractured skull and a large laceration to her forehead. The 21-year-old male subject suffered facial fractures and abrasions on the face.