Two arrested in stolen truck Wednesday along Musser Road

MUSCATINE — Two people have been charged with an array of crimes in connection with the stop of a stolen vehicle on Mittman Road by law enforcement Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine police officers and Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a stolen 2013 GMC Sierra truck belonging to Aaron Hackett of 2253 Burlington Road. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Houser and Grandview Avenue. Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

According to the report, Matthew Ray Mason, 34, of Muscatine and Shea Elizabeth Eitman, 40 of Muscatine were arrested. Mason is charged with first degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, third degree theft, Class B possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred, two counts of fifth degree theft and two active warrants. Eitman has been charged with first degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Muscatine Police Department believe the suspects are connected to a stolen 1998 Dutchman travel trailer with a license plate GR3566 owned by Travis Vick. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the camper is asked to call Det. John Hessesling at (563) 263-9922 ext. 665.

