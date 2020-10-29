 Skip to main content
Two arrested in stolen truck Wednesday along Musser Road
police

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine County Sheriff’s office continue to seek an individual who is impersonating a police officer in the Muscatine area. According to a press release from the City of Muscatine, the suspect is a white male 30 to 40 years of age. The suspect has been seen wearing black clothing and a black stocking cap and driving a dark passenger car, possible a Ford Focus. The individual has allegedly been stopping vehicles with a blue and red flasher system on his dashboard.

Muscatine Police Chief Brett Talkington encourages people who are pulled over and unsure of the legitimacy of the officer to lock doors and not get out until calling 911 for verification. He also urges anyone with information on the suspect to report the situation to the dispatch center at (563) 263-9922. He commented those who impersonate police officers erode the public’s trust in law enforcement and may endanger unsuspecting people.

Other tips regarding the situation include: making sure it is a marked vehicle. If it is not, emergency lights should be built into the vehicle and are not temporary lights; try to stop in a well-lit area or a location where there are a lot of people present; turn on emergency flashers but don’t turn off your car; do one get out of the vehicle to meet the officer; lock your door; look for a uniform or official department jacket; if the officer is in plain clothes look for identifying clothing or equipment; if unsure, ask the officer to display official department identification and badge; pay attention to what they are asking. Most officers will advise a subject of the reason for the stop and request a driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance; if they immediately want a driver to exit the car without any preliminary questions, be suspicious; and trust your instincts. If they don’t seem like a real police officer, they are probably not.

MUSCATINE — Two people have been charged with an array of crimes in connection with the stop of a stolen vehicle on Mittman Road by law enforcement Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine police officers and Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a stolen 2013 GMC Sierra truck belonging to Aaron Hackett of 2253 Burlington Road. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Houser and Grandview Avenue. Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

According to the report, Matthew Ray Mason, 34, of Muscatine and Shea Elizabeth Eitman, 40 of Muscatine were arrested. Mason is charged with first degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons, third degree theft, Class B possession of a controlled substance, driving while barred, two counts of fifth degree theft and two active warrants. Eitman has been charged with first degree theft, unlawful possession of prescription medication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Muscatine Police Department believe the suspects are connected to a stolen 1998 Dutchman travel trailer with a license plate GR3566 owned by Travis Vick. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the camper is asked to call Det. John Hessesling at (563) 263-9922 ext. 665.

