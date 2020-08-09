Two charged with terrorism in Muscatine after early morning incident

MUSCATINE – Two Muscatine men have been charged with terrorism after allegedly attempting to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday in which the Muscatine Police Department has called an ”intentionally targeted” attack.
According to a press release, Muscatine police arrested Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, for terrorism after the pair intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had become hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both subjects at the scene.
Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, second degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism, second degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
The investigation remains ongoing.
On Sunday morning, Mayor Diana Broderson has very little information about the incident and all she could report is that the police are investigating the matter.
“We don’t have a full report and I can’t speak to it at this time,” she said. “I would just say that our officers are working on it and they will get information out to the public when they can.”
According to Iowa Code chapter 708A, “terrorism” means an act intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, or to influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a unit of government, by shooting, throwing, launching, discharging, or otherwise using a dangerous weapon at, into, or in a building, vehicle, airplane, railroad engine, railroad car, or boat, occupied by another person, or within an assembly of people. The crime is a Class B felony and can bring up to 50 years in prison.
According to court records, Gilberto Castillo III was charged in 2017 with controlled substance violation,. Possession of a firearm by a felon, and trafficking in stolen weapons. Several other reported driving and curfew offenses were listed on Iowa Courts Online.
Court records also say in August 2019 Marc Anthony Castillo pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. He had also previously been arrested for several misdemeanor and driving offenses.
The Muscatine County Jail reports due to a computer problem, mug shots of the two were not available Sunday afternoon.
