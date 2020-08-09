Two charged with terrorism in Muscatine after early morning incident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Two Muscatine men have been charged with terrorism after allegedly attempting to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday in which the Muscatine Police Department has called an ”intentionally targeted” attack.

According to a press release, Muscatine police arrested Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, for terrorism after the pair intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the building at 4:51 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle had become hung up on a brick planter prior to reaching the building and no one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both subjects at the scene.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, second degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism, second degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.

The investigation remains ongoing.

On Sunday morning, Mayor Diana Broderson has very little information about the incident and all she could report is that the police are investigating the matter.