COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Two contracted school janitors have been charged in connection with an incident that left a 15-year-old girl distressed and impaired on the Swinging Bridge in Columbus Junction.
According to a press release from the Columbus Junction Police Department, Kimberly Butterbaugh, 53, and James Huber, 49, were arrested Dec. 20 and charged with several drug-related offenses, including supplying drugs to a minor.
Butterbaugh and Huber are janitors in the Columbus Community School District, contracted through ABM Janitorial Services.
According to the company’s web site, ABM, headquartered in New York, does background checks on potential employees and does not hire people with a criminal background.
Johnson County District Court records show both Butterbaugh and Huber had drug-related convictions in the 1980s and 1990s, including possession of a controlled substance for Huber and delivery of cocaine for Butterbaugh. Butterbaugh also has convictions for third- and fifth-degree theft.
Gary Benda, superintendent of the Columbus School District, could not be reached for comment.
According to a release, Columbus Junction police were called at about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 18 for a missing teen who had run away from her grandparents' residence.
The 15-year-old was later found on the Swinging Bridge. A negotiator from the Muscatine Police Department was called to assist and, along with other officers, got her down from the bridge. She was then taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Police determined the teen had earlier left Columbus Community High School and went to Butterbaugh's and Huber's Columbus Junction apartment. Police say drugs and alcohol were used at the apartment.
On Dec. 20, a search warrant was executed at the apartment, where items were found consistent with the teen's accounts of the night, including drug paraphernalia, bottles of whiskey and prescription medications.
Butterbaugh and Huber have been charged with distribution of a Schedule II substance to a minor, child endangerment, possession of prescription pills, providing alcohol to a minor, distribution of tobacco to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Distribution of a Schedule II substance to a minor is a Class B felony, punishable by a minimum of five years and up to 25 years imprisonment. A Schedule II substance is a drug with a high potential for abuse that may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence. Examples include oxycodone, fentanyl and morphine.
Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison. Possession of prescription pills is a serious misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in prison. Providing alcohol to a minor is a simple misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,875 fine. Distribution of tobacco to a minor is subject to a fine of up to $300. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor.
Butterbaugh and Huber remain in the Louisa County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 31.
The Columbus Junction Police Department was assisted by the Columbus Junction Fire Department, Louisa County Ambulance, Muscatine Police Department, Louisa County Attorney’s Office, and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.
Times reporter Thomas Geyer contributed to this story.
