Two juveniles arrested for arson after fire destroys Wapello building

WAPELLO – The Wapello Police Department has reported that two juveniles have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree arson in connection with an investigation of a fire at 337 North Second Street.

According to a press release from the department, at about 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, the police department, Wapello Fire and Rescue and Wapello Ambulance Service was called to the address to reports of the apartment complex having smoke coming from the windows. The police, who arrived first, reported flames were visible. The area was evacuated and the fire department was able to suppress the fire. The department sat at the building for the remainder of the evening and into the following morning in case of a flare up. The release said the building appears to be a total loss.

The release said the fire department automatically considered the fire suspicious, as no gas or electricity was running to the building. After a full investigation the two juveniles, ages 11 and 12, were taken into custody. Police are not releasing the names. The arson charge, a Class C felony, can bring up to 10 years in prison.

The juveniles have been transported to the Montrose Juvenile Facility to await a criminal hearing.

The police conducted a joint investigation with the State of Iowa Fire Marshall’s Office and the Wapello Fire Department, Columbus Junction Fire Department, Morning Sun Fire Department, and Grandview Fire Department. Also, numerous citizens and neighbors to the property reported suspicious activity and provided witness evidence during the investigation.

