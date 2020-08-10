Video shows suspects jump from car aimed at Muscatine law center

MUSCATINE — According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.
According to the complaint, at about 4:51 a.m. Sunday morning, Muscatine Police officers were advised of a crash on the patio of the public safety building, 312 E. Fifth St. The vehicle, identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada, was previously traveling in the 300 block of East Fifth Street prior to colliding with the patio. On officers’ arrival, the driver was attempting to drive the vehicle away from the scene, but was detained.
Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center. The area is known to have law enforcement officers inside. The vehicle was sent unoccupied toward the building, and is seen hitting an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle. The vehicle then stopped between stone planters before reaching the building.
Probable cause shows the two were caught in the act, there was an admission, and were observed by officers. In a press release, the Muscatine Police Department reported it was a deliberately targeted attack and both were charged with terrorism, a Class B felony that can bring up to 50 years in prison.
No one was injured in the attempt. Officers who were inside the building arrested both men at the scene.
Gilberto Daniel Castillo III has been charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, second-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and various traffic violations. His brother Marc Anthony Castillo has been charged with terrorism, second degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
The investigation remains ongoing.
According to Iowa Code chapter 708A, “terrorism” means an act intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, or to influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a unit of government, by shooting, throwing, launching, discharging, or otherwise using a dangerous weapon at, into, or in a building, vehicle, airplane, railroad engine, railroad car, or boat, occupied by another person, or within an assembly of people.
The U.S. Department of Justice most frequently brings terrorism charges, but 34 states, including Iowa, have state-level terrorism laws.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.