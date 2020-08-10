Video shows suspects jump from car aimed at Muscatine law center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — According to police reports, surveillance video of the Muscatine County Law Enforcement Center shows Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, and Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, aim a vehicle at the building and jump out as the vehicle continues toward the building.

According to the complaint, at about 4:51 a.m. Sunday morning, Muscatine Police officers were advised of a crash on the patio of the public safety building, 312 E. Fifth St. The vehicle, identified as a black 2005 Nissan Armada, was previously traveling in the 300 block of East Fifth Street prior to colliding with the patio. On officers’ arrival, the driver was attempting to drive the vehicle away from the scene, but was detained.

Upon review of video footage, the two were seen jumping and rolling out of the vehicle in the 300 block of East Fifth Street. The vehicle was pointed at the glass area of the law enforcement center. The area is known to have law enforcement officers inside. The vehicle was sent unoccupied toward the building, and is seen hitting an in-ground flag pole and the steps, which derailed the course of the vehicle. The vehicle then stopped between stone planters before reaching the building.