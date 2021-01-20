Walcott man sentenced to 19 years for firearm and robbery

DAVENPORT — A Walcott man apprehended in Muscatine after leading the police on a high speed chase on July 22, 2017, has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and robbery.

According to a news release from Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal, Curlie Marquee Quarterman, 35, of Walcott was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison term, and to pay $200 to the Crime Victim Fund after being sentenced Tuesday by United States District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.

The release said Quarterman was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm on May 2016 after police were called regarding a domestic dispute and Quarterman was found in possession of a stolen firearm. On July 20, 2017 Quarterman was placed on federal pretrial release. He subsequently cut off his ankle monitor, fled supervision and stole a truck. On July 22, 2017, he committed interference with commerce by threats and violence, which qualifies as robbery under the Hobbs Act. Following the robbery, he was spotted by law enforcement in Johnson County and fled at speeds over 100 mph. The vehicle was debilitated and he was apprehended.

Quarterman had three prior felony convictions for robbery, which qualifies him as an armed career criminal under federal law.

The case was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s office, Davenport Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

