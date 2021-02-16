Wapello man arrested for meth dealing Friday evening

WAPELLO – Wapello Police arrested a Wapello man for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.

Eric Brewer, 30, was arrested at Second and Van Buren streets in Wapello and charged with Class C felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, driving while suspended and no insurance.

A subsequent residential search warrant of his residence, 525 N. Chestnut St., was conducted at midnight. Officers found meth and evidence of sales. According to the news release it is the result of an on-going narcotics investigation. Brewer has been charged with Class B felony possession of over 5 grams of meth with intent to distribute and/or conspiring with others to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Louisa County jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Brewer has also been charged with harassment and criminal mischief events that led to a charge of Class D felony criminal mischief after intentionally damaging a resident’s vehicle with paint cans.