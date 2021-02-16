Wapello man arrested for meth dealing Friday evening

WAPELLO – Wapello Police arrested a Wapello man for felony possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver.
Eric Brewer, 30, was arrested at Second and Van Buren streets in Wapello and charged with Class C felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, driving while suspended and no insurance.
A subsequent residential search warrant of his residence, 525 N. Chestnut St., was conducted at midnight. Officers found meth and evidence of sales. According to the news release it is the result of an on-going narcotics investigation. Brewer has been charged with Class B felony possession of over 5 grams of meth with intent to distribute and/or conspiring with others to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Louisa County jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.
Brewer has also been charged with harassment and criminal mischief events that led to a charge of Class D felony criminal mischief after intentionally damaging a resident’s vehicle with paint cans.
According to court records, on Friday police received a report that Brewer was driving a tan Ford Windstar, which is the suspect vehicle in a vandalism of another vehicle. After Brewer was pulled over, he was placed under arrest for not having a valid license. On searching Brewer, a baggie with an off-white substance was found on his person, which he confirmed was meth. He also had a scale.
An investigation had begun on Jan. 21 after police received an anonymous complaint saying he was selling drugs. Earlier in the month, another subject had reported damage to his vehicle from being hit by multiple paint cans. Evidence suggested a subject had thrown the cans at the car while driving past it. The damage was estimated at $2,478.
A warrant for the residence was executed and officers located several items of drug paraphernalia. In a cabinet inside the garage, officers seized about 7.89 grams of meth.