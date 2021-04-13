 Skip to main content
Wapello man charged with sexual abuse
Wapello man charged with sexual abuse

newberry

Jeremy Newberry

WAPELLO – A Wapello man registered as a sex offender was arrested Monday by the Wapello Police after a sexual assault was reported to have taken place Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Wapello Police Department, Jeremy Newberry, 26, of 819 Townsend Ave., Wapello was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony. The charge carries a mandatory prison term and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Newberry is currently released after posting a $2,000 bond.

The file detailing the charges was not available at Iowa Courts Online Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State Patrol sex offender registry, Newberry was convicted on Feb. 1, 2013 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The press release said an investigation ensued Sunday and on Monday, a residential search warrant was conducted at Newberry’s residence, where evidence of the alleged crime was collected and Newberry was interviewed. Assisting in the investigation was UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine Hospital, Louisa County Attorney’s office and Wapello Reserve Officers Unit.

