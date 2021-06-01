Wapello man faces 10 years in prison after being arrested for sexual abuse

WAPELLO — A registered sex offender faces up to 10 years in prison after being arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 27, the Wapello Police Department reported.

According to a press release, Dustin Bibens, 28, of Wapello, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class 3 felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence on conviction. Bibens had been arrested in March for failing to comply with the terms of his sex offender status. That case is pending.

The release said that on Wednesday, May 19, the department received a report regarding a sexual assault that took place in Wapello. The police report said the victim was a person suffering from mental or physical incapacitation, which precludes giving consent. An investigation ensued.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for reports of a sexual assault. The alleged victim had told staff that she believed she had been sexually assaulted but that she didn’t know what had happened. The subject had reportedly been drinking with several other people on the night she was referring to. According to multiple witnesses, the subject went from being sober to extremely intoxicated quickly. Witnesses believed from seeing her eyes that she had been drugged, making the statement that they looked into her eyes and there was nothing behind them.

