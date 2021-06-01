Wapello man faces 10 years in prison after being arrested for sexual abuse

WAPELLO — A registered sex offender faces up to 10 years in prison after being arrested at 11 p.m. Thursday, May 27, the Wapello Police Department reported.
According to a press release, Dustin Bibens, 28, of Wapello, is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class 3 felony that carries a mandatory prison sentence on conviction. Bibens had been arrested in March for failing to comply with the terms of his sex offender status. That case is pending.
The release said that on Wednesday, May 19, the department received a report regarding a sexual assault that took place in Wapello. The police report said the victim was a person suffering from mental or physical incapacitation, which precludes giving consent. An investigation ensued.
According to the arrest report, officers were called to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington for reports of a sexual assault. The alleged victim had told staff that she believed she had been sexually assaulted but that she didn’t know what had happened. The subject had reportedly been drinking with several other people on the night she was referring to. According to multiple witnesses, the subject went from being sober to extremely intoxicated quickly. Witnesses believed from seeing her eyes that she had been drugged, making the statement that they looked into her eyes and there was nothing behind them.
The subject said she did not remember leaving the bar and getting a ride to a residence in town, didn’t remember being walked from that residence to her room at a local motel and didn’t remember what had taken place in the room. She later learned that Bibens had walked her home. She advised the next day she observed her clothing and it didn’t look right.
The department began an investigation and interviewed multiple people over the telephone and in person. Witnesses who observed Bibens walking her to the motel were interviewed. Two witnesses provided police with two videos along with verbal and written statements. In the statements they provided the timeline, detail to the encounter, video time stamps and an account of hearing Bibens and the subject, who was clearly intoxicated. They reported hearing Bibens and the subject having sex. They also provided a video of the subject screaming in the room and verbally stated they heard Bibens say, “You wanted this.”
The subject provided text messages from Bibens for three days prior, during which time Bibens had messaged the subject over 100 times without her responding to him. The messages indicated Bibens was infatuated with the subject. The subject reported she never wanted a relationship with Bibens and had had problems with Bibens trying to grope her.
Bibens was interviewed twice and gave his accounts of the evening. The report said his timelines were off. He had initially denied ever touching the subject, but after being caught in lies would recant. He later admitted to fondling her outside her clothes for a few seconds. He later said it was for about five minutes but her clothes were never off. After seeing the video, Bibens admitted to having sex with the subject but said it was consensual.
Bibens remains in the Louisa County Jail under a $2,500 cash only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10.