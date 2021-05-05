 Skip to main content
Wapello man gets a 15 years suspended sentence for drug and mischief charges
WAPELLO — A Wapello man arrested in February for methamphetamine possession after damaging a vehicle with paint cans has been sentenced to 15 years of probation on drug and mischief charges.

According to court records, Eric William Brewer, 30, of Wapello was ordered to pay restitution, and charges of driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

Brewer was sentenced to 10 years for the drug charges and five years for the criminal mischief, all suspended. Brewer was also issued fines waived due to his inability to pay.

Brewer was arrested Feb. 13 at Second and Van Buren streets, Wapello. During a search of his residence, 525 N. Chestnut St., officers found meth and evidence of meth sales.

Brewer was also charged with criminal mischief after intentionally damaging a resident’s vehicle with paint cans.

According to court records, police received a report Brewer was driving a tan Ford Windstar, a suspect vehicle in a vandalism of another vehicle. After Brewer was pulled over, he was placed under arrest for not having a valid license. On searching Brewer, a baggie with an off-white substance was found on his person, which he confirmed was meth. He also had a scale.

An investigation had begun on Jan. 21 after police received an anonymous complaint saying he was selling drugs. Earlier in the month, another subject had reported damage to his vehicle from being hit by multiple paint cans. Evidence suggested a subject had thrown the cans at the car while driving past it. The damage was estimated at $2,478.

A warrant for the residence was executed and officers located several items of drug paraphernalia and about 7.89 grams of meth.

Eric Brewer

Eric Brewer

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
