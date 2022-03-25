Wapello man pleads guilty to tax evasion

DES MOINES – A Wapello man has pleaded guilty in federal court to failure to file income taxes for the years 2016 and 2018.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Bradley Earl Ewart, 50, of Wapello, will be sentenced on July 28 by United States District Court Chief Judge Stephanie M. Rose. Each count of failure to file a tax return has a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum fine of $25,000. Ewart is also responsible for paying his tax liability in full and must pay a $25 per count special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The release says Ewart owned and operated Louisa County Millwright, LLC since about 2004. Ewart acknowledged he received taxable income from this business during the calendar years of 2015 through 2018 in amounts that far exceeded the minimum amount that requires the filing of a federal income tax return. At the plea hearing, Ewart admitted he knew he was required to file federal income tax returns for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and he willfully failed to do so. He additionally admitted he did not file federal income tax returns for the years 2004 through 2014.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal made the announcement. This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

