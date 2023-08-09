A Washington man is facing two felony charges and two serious misdemeanors after being arrested for allegedly breaking into two Columbus Junction cabins and a trailer.

According to court records, Johnathan Steven Miller, 29, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with two counts of third-degree theft, a Class D felony that can bring up to five years in prison, and two counts of criminal mischief. He remains in the Louisa County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond. A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 14.

According to the arrest report, at about 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 3, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible home invasion in the 1900 block of 140th Street in Columbus Junction. Deputies responded. A subject had been pulling into her river cabin and saw a man walking down the steps and away from her cabin. She asked the man, later identified as Miller, if she could help him. He said a friend had dropped him off there. He started walking northwest from the cabin toward the other cabins.

After further inspection, the subject discovered someone had been in her cabin. She said the kitchen table was always cleaned off and empty. She had found two lighters on the kitchen table, a pair of sunglasses, and a bunch of change. She said the kitchen cabinets were open and a burner on the stove was on. She also reported candy and iced tea were sitting out and about $40 worth of change was missing.

Deputies learned the next cabin over had also been broken into. The storm door had pry marks on it and the main door had been forced open. The kitchen cabinets were also open and several food items had been eaten. In the bedroom, several dresser drawers were opened. Two travel trailers on the far side of the residence had also been broken into. Damage was about $500.

At about 8:30 p.m., an employee at Dollar General in Columbus Junction reported to dispatch a subject was in the store and he matched the description of a subject in a sheriff’s department press release. Deputies responded and Miller was detained for further questioning.

During questioning, the report said, Miller confessed and said he was the only one in the cabins.

Photos: Arrests and protests at State Capitol in support of Rep. Zooey Zephyr