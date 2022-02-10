West Liberty school counselor charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor and witness tampering

MUSCATINE — A West Liberty Middle School counselor has been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and witness tampering in connection with an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee.

According to court documents, Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, was arrested Sunday, Feb. 6. Resendiz waived an initial appearance and preliminary hearing. A no-contact order has been issued barring Resendiz from contacting two people who were unnamed in the documents. Resendiz has been released on a $2,300 bond.

According to the West Liberty School District website, Resendiz was employed in the district in the fall of 2020. A call to the West Liberty superintendent to inquire about Resendiz’s employment status with the district was not returned before press time.

The arrest sheets for the charges said that on Jan. 28, the West Liberty Police Department interviewed a juvenile girl who is a witness in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee. The report did not say if Resendiz is the one being investigated. The girl shared messages with the officer in which the defendant had asked her to contact someone identified in the report as “the victim” to find out what the victim told officers regarding the investigation.

In the messages, Resendiz allegedly also mentioned the undocumented status of the victim’s father, which the report stressed is in no way relevant to the investigation. In the message, Resendiz allegedly acknowledged she had been advised by officers to cease all contact with the victim. The girl reportedly contacted the victim at a sporting event after receiving the messages and questioned the victim about what he told investigating officers. The girl claims she was not manipulated and that she questioned the victim out of her own curiosity. The girl's mother requested the no-contact order and expressed she was concerned Resendiz would continue to manipulate the girl to learn more about the investigation.

