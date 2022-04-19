Winfield man arrested for stalking and recording a woman

WASHINGTON – A disbarred Winfield attorney and director of the criminal justice institution at Iowa Wesleyan University was arrested Sunday after allegedly using surveillance devices to record a woman and track her movements.

Richard Jay Buffington, 53, of Winfield, was released from the Washington County jail on $3,000 bond after being charged with stalking, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison, and electronic or mechanical eavesdropping, a serious misdemeanor. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. April 28. If trial information is approved prior to that date, the hearing will not be held. An order of protection has also been filed.

According to the arrest records, on Dec. 21, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022, Buffington allegedly placed a recording device in the woman's vehicle and recorded her conversations. He allegedly played the recordings for two family members, one of whom obtained the recording device and turned it over to law enforcement. Among other things, the information recorded allegedly shows Buffington leaving his house throughout a night when the woman had nails placed under her tires. He also allegedly admitted he tracked the woman via an in-vehicle safety system. The woman lives in Ainsworth and the events happened in Washington County.

Previously, during an investigation of state audits from 2013 and 2014, Buffington was found to have improperly billed the Iowa State Public Defender’s Office more than $44,000 in mileage or excessive hours. Buffington pleaded guilty to a felony fraud charge and received a suspended 10-year prison sentence in October 2018 and was given two years probation, ordered to pay $44,329 in restitution, and fined $1,000. He was disbarred in February 2017.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0