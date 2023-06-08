A Muscatine woman who was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the 1992 beating death of Corey Wieneke has filed for post-conviction relief.

According to court documents, Annette Cahill, 60, was convicted of second-degree murder on Sept. 19, 2019, and was sentenced to the mandatory 50 years in prison. This was a second trial after the jury was deadlocked in the first trial. Cahill must serve 70%, or 35 years, of the sentence before she becomes eligible for parole.

Wieneke was killed on Oct. 13, 1992.

Cahill was arrested after new evidence in what had been a cold case surfaced. In 1992, Cahill, then 29, had been in a relationship with Wieneke, 22, and had an argument about Wieneke seeing another woman the night before his body was discovered.

In 2017, Jessie Becker came forward about a confession she overheard as a child. She said she heard Cahill say, “I'm sorry I killed you, Corey," in a darkened room of the house where Cahill was living and Becker, then 9 years old, was sleeping over with friends.

During the trial, a hearing to dismiss was held on Jan. 28, 2019, and a motion for a new trial was made on Nov. 13, 2019. Cahill’s attorneys argued the verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence and a new trial was requested based on newly discovered evidence. The defense argued there is an alternate suspect in the murder, Bob Morrison.

The prosecution said there was nothing new about the evidence and it was disclosed to the defense. The defense had said that after the conclusion of the trial someone had left a letter on the defense team’s table with an unsigned document claiming that Missy Morrison, who is deceased, had made some kind of statement that Bob Morrison had killed Wieneke.

The application for post-conviction relief, filed by the Iowa State Public Defender, Wrongful Conviction Division, on May 26, argues that Cahill was denied a fair and impartial trial because of violations of state and federal law. Among violations, the application claims evidence impeaching the credibility of law enforcement witnesses was withheld and that several pieces of evidence had been suppressed.

The application accuses former Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren of prosecutorial misconduct. It also cites ineffective assistance of counsel by the counsel’s failure to investigate a change of venue and failure to investigate alternate suspects.

The application especially stresses the unavailability of several witnesses for the defense to cross-examine.

“This Court should overturn this unjust conviction and end the unlawful incarceration of an innocent woman,” the document reads.

The Honorable Tamra Roberts, who is presiding, asked that a recast application be filed no later than Aug. 24, stating specific claims for relief. The state will then have 30 days to file a response and a civil trial will be set.

Since the conviction, Cahill has appealed to the Iowa State Court of Appeals and to the Iowa Supreme Court, both of which have upheld the conviction.

The trial has since gained national publicity, having been featured on “Dateline NBC” and “Snapped.”