Crossroads, Inc., Financial Partners celebrate National Love People Day

MUSCATINE — It’s not every day that you get a free cookie while walking past a bank, but then again Thursday was not just another day for Crossroads, Inc.
In celebration of National Love People Day, members of Crossroads, Inc. gathered on the corner of East 2nd and Cedar streets, in front of First National Bank-Muscatine, and passed out free cookies and slices of pizza early Thursday afternoon.
This celebration was a collaboration between Crossroads and Financial Partners — located inside First National Bank-Muscatine. Nick Hays, who works at Financial Partners, came up with the celebration idea.
“We wanted to just throw a pizza party because, before I moved down here and started doing this job, I was doing work for an agency like Crossroads in Nebraska, so it reminded me a lot of home when they came around the bank,” Hays explained.
After reaching out to Crossroads, Inc., it was the Crossroads staff that informed Hays about National Love People Day. With the date decided, Hays provided cookies and pizza to celebrate the day.
“Agencies like these are ones that I hold pretty close to my heart, so I want to make sure we help out where we can,” Hays said.
Emilee Crumly, Day Habilitation Manager for Crossroads, said that when she first heard from Hays, she felt “gratefulness and being thankful that people are noticing the impact that Crossroads has out here in the community with the services we provide.”
Crumly added that with the success of the National Love People Day event, she saw it as the start of many more partnerships.
“I think this kind of lets people know that we are here, and we are looking for many more opportunities whether it be to volunteer somewhere or to just celebrate whatever we can come up with to celebrate, because who doesn’t love a good celebration? I think it’s just going to help get everything out there for everyone in the future,” she said.
When asked what events such as these meant to him, Hays answered, “I enjoy helping my community no matter where I’m living. I always want to be a leader that helps serve, and I want to set that example, especially with it being Happy National Love People Day. We definitely need a little bit more love in the world, and I want to help set the example for that.”