Crossroads, Inc., Financial Partners celebrate National Love People Day

MUSCATINE — It’s not every day that you get a free cookie while walking past a bank, but then again Thursday was not just another day for Crossroads, Inc.

In celebration of National Love People Day, members of Crossroads, Inc. gathered on the corner of East 2nd and Cedar streets, in front of First National Bank-Muscatine, and passed out free cookies and slices of pizza early Thursday afternoon.

This celebration was a collaboration between Crossroads and Financial Partners — located inside First National Bank-Muscatine. Nick Hays, who works at Financial Partners, came up with the celebration idea.

“We wanted to just throw a pizza party because, before I moved down here and started doing this job, I was doing work for an agency like Crossroads in Nebraska, so it reminded me a lot of home when they came around the bank,” Hays explained.

After reaching out to Crossroads, Inc., it was the Crossroads staff that informed Hays about National Love People Day. With the date decided, Hays provided cookies and pizza to celebrate the day.

“Agencies like these are ones that I hold pretty close to my heart, so I want to make sure we help out where we can,” Hays said.