Crossroads, Inc. to hold annual fundraising carnival on August 28

MUSCATINE — A well-known Crossroads Inc. fundraiser will return from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Crossroads will hold a carnival in its parking lot, 1424 Houser St.

Development Coordinator Mike Dunlap says it will be the seventh year for the carnival, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19. Many on the Crossroads' staff are thrilled to see the organization's biggest fundraiser return.

“In some respects, it almost feels like we didn’t skip a year, as so many things have happened since the last event … but the excitement, I think, is always the same leading up to the event, regardless of how much time has passed between them,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap and his staff look forward to seeing all of their organization’s friends and clients at the carnival, he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to simply support a great organization with an amazing mission,” he said.

Admission into the event is free and proceeds from the games will go to funding Crossroads and its employment, habilitation and living assistance programs.

“We will have some of the classic games that have always been there, but there are a few new attractions, as well,” Dunlap said.