A newly rebranded event is coming to Crossroads Inc. later this month in the hopes of being not just something that everyone can enjoy but something that does all it can to include everyone too.

On Sept. 23 from 1 to 6:30 p.m., Crossroads will be holding its first annual FestivALL event. Community members, local businesses and organizations are all invited to come out to Crossroads, located at 1424 Houser Street, to celebrate inclusion and raise funds for senior and disability services for Muscatine and Cedar counties.

Originally known as the Crossroads Carnival, the team at Crossroads sees the rebrand as a perfect combination of the former carnival's traditional events with some new inclusions such as live music, all in the hopes of uniting all those in attendance and embracing diversity with this day of fun.

“The previous carnivals primarily attracted Crossroads staff, clients, families, and a few community partners, but we want everyone to join in the fun,” said Megan Francis, Marketing Director for Crossroads, Inc/Senior Resources. “It is right there in the title: FestivALL is a Festival for ALL. It is a time for people from all walks of life to enjoy an afternoon and celebrate inclusion in our community.”

Given that music can bring everyone together, Crossroads will be bringing in two bands to play live music during the event: Winterland, a Grateful Dead tribute band from Iowa City, and Motion, a Talking Heads tribute band from the Quad Cities.

There will also be plenty of carnival games and fun interactive activities for guests to enjoy. Those who wish to help with the fundraising aspect of the event can also participate in the “Pie in the Face” event, the silent auction or the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from FestivALL contribute to Crossroads services and advance the organization’s mission of cultivating choice and inclusion for seniors and people with disabilities.

“There is something for everyone, and we encourage everyone to stop by or stay for the day,” Francis said.

For all upcoming information about this and other Crossroads events, residents are encouraged to visit the Crossroads Facebook page and Instagram account.

