When Cristian Martinez’s BMW began having engine issues, he decided it was time to upgrade, possibly to a long-sought Volkswagen.

“He wanted a stick shift Volkswagen,” Adriana Martinez said, confirming her brother wanted a newer Volkswagen Beetle. “I think it was because it was lower to the ground. When we were shopping for a car he was looking at a Volkswagen stick shift, and he wanted to bring it home the day we were looking. We asked how he was going to bring it home when he didn’t know how to drive a stick shift. He said he would learn. We said you aren’t going to learn to drive with this car.”

On Sunday, more than 100 vehicles pulled out of the Headquarters Muscatine parking lot as a tribute to Martinez, 20, who had been found dead in Iowa City on April 22. Martinez had been missing for about a week. On April 22, Iowa City Police responded to Napoleon Park after a couple reported locating what they believed to be a body in the water. Officers and Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body from the water. The body was later confirmed to be Martinez.

The Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office told the family the cause of death was drowning, and police have said foul play is not suspected.

Many of the people attending remembered Martinez and remembered his love of cars. While inclement weather cut the cruise short and halted the candlelit vigil, Martinez said her brother would have loved seeing the vehicles rolling out in his honor.

She recalled her brother constantly working on his BMW and always trying new things to make it look good. After finally earning enough to buy the BMW, as he drove it, he noticed problems. Originally, he thought the issue was the oil. A mechanic told him the motor was going out.

It was for this reason that Martinez chose to “borrow” his brother Jerry Martinez’s Dodge Dart to visit Iowa City with his friends on April 15. Cris’ friend Josee Gonzalez remembers Martinez’s love of, originally, skateboarding, and then fitness. He remembers Martinez buying a BMW after falling in love with his BMW 335i. He also remembers going with Martinez to Iowa City.

“It had been a good night,” Gonzalez said. “We had gotten off work. Around 6 p.m. he said he wanted to go to the bars. It was a Friday night. We went out and everything was fine.”

They visited a friend and then went to a house party. Gonzalez said that when Martinez got to an area bar, he began drinking a lot. While his friends tried to get him to slow down “we could tell he was really drunk.” Around 12:30 a.m. the friends had left the bar and walked to another. Inside the second bar Gonzalez had gone in first and met some friends he spoke with. Gonzalez said a mutual friend they were with had said Martinez got mad, left and said not to follow him.

“That night, I don’t know what got into his head — he just walked away,” Gonzalez said. “We didn’t think anything of it. We have had friends who have gotten drunk and left by themselves and been gone overnight and the next morning just pop up.”

The next morning, Jerry Martinez texted Gonzalez looking for Cristian Martinez. He was upset because he had told his brother not to take the car anymore. After recovering the car, the Martinez family began searching. The search eventually encompassed all of Iowa City. Gonzalez said the search had gone all the way into Columbus Junction, where the Cedar River joins the Iowa River.

On learning his friend had been found, Gonzalez, who was certain Martinez would be found alive, started crying, thinking to himself there was no way it could be happening. He couldn’t help but think everything that day had been fine.

“Everything is different now,” he said. “He was the only friend I hung out with the most.”

Hunter Stoll, the organizer of the car cruise, said that over 400 people had expressed interest in attending the event. He said several of Martinez’s friends had approached him to set up the cruise in Martinez’s honor.

Adriana Martinez said since Martinez’s death, her family had been sticking together. They are all grateful for the support they have received from the community.

“We are just reminding each other that this was out of our control,” she said. ‘We are just going to have to learn our new normal and learn to deal with his absence in our own ways and to tell each other that while Cris is gone physically, let’s remember what he taught us while he was here and let's remember all the nice memories we had with him while he was here.”

Photos: Cold case solved; Asplund is missing no more