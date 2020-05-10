Cruise shows support in fight against COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE – When Drake Daniels saw the gleaming blue and grey 2006 Ford Mustang GT online, he knew he had to have it.

Even though the muscle car was being sold about eight hours away in Missouri, he knew that was the car for him. He remembered back to the day when he was about 11 and saw his first Mustang. Even since that day, he knew he would own one himself. When he turned 17 he found the perfect one and decided it was the car for him. By his own admission he paid “a lot” and is still making payments, but his love of the vehicle shown through.

“I love the sound of cars and the way cars look,” Daniels said.

It was in that vehicle he joined many longtime friends and car enthusiasts Sunday for a cruise around Muscatine. He said the show of support for the car community had made him come out to just cruise.

Organizer Hunter Stoll commented when he arranged the cruise he had forgotten it was on Mother’s Day. Despite the holiday, dozens of cars pulled into the parking lot of Muscatine Mall to sign up for their place in the line of the 2020 Cruise for a Cause hosted by MRR Car Meets and Cruises.