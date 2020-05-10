Cruise shows support in fight against COVID-19

MUSCATINE – When Drake Daniels saw the gleaming blue and grey 2006 Ford Mustang GT online, he knew he had to have it.
Even though the muscle car was being sold about eight hours away in Missouri, he knew that was the car for him. He remembered back to the day when he was about 11 and saw his first Mustang. Even since that day, he knew he would own one himself. When he turned 17 he found the perfect one and decided it was the car for him. By his own admission he paid “a lot” and is still making payments, but his love of the vehicle shown through.
“I love the sound of cars and the way cars look,” Daniels said.
It was in that vehicle he joined many longtime friends and car enthusiasts Sunday for a cruise around Muscatine. He said the show of support for the car community had made him come out to just cruise.
Organizer Hunter Stoll commented when he arranged the cruise he had forgotten it was on Mother’s Day. Despite the holiday, dozens of cars pulled into the parking lot of Muscatine Mall to sign up for their place in the line of the 2020 Cruise for a Cause hosted by MRR Car Meets and Cruises.
“It started as a car club, but last year I was sitting at home and my brother said we should have a car show,” Stoll said. “It just started that way. This will be the fifth event since we started and I plan on keeping it going through the year.”
The next car cruise will be held May 31.
The line of cars was scheduled to cruise around Muscatine, hit a few back roads and come back to town, passing Sunny Brook Assisted Living to show off the vehicles to the residents.
The lot soon filled with a variety of cars. Not every car was show class, with people wishing to join the cruise and just driving in whatever kind of vehicle they had. Vintage cars from original VW Beetles to never show cars like Mitsubishis all lined up next to each other for the cruise. The drivers, many of whom knew each other, got out of their vehicles and, making sure to keep a six-foot distance between them, began showing off their latest mods.
Even with the increasing grey skies, Nancy Hawley had no problem bringing her immaculate 1964 Pontiac Tempest station wagon to the show. She said her husband had first bought the vehicle about 15 years ago when he found the “perfect station wagon” in Kentucky.
“I just wanted to get out and take it for a ride,” she said. “I just heard this was happening and I figured I should come out and see what’s going on. I hope we go before it rains.”
