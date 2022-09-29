Cryo Wellness of Muscatine to offer new services for its 1-year anniversary

MUSCATINE – Last November, Downtown Muscatine saw the opening of Cryo Wellness, located on 229 East 2nd Street. With its first anniversary right around the corner, its staff is hoping to add even more services for its customers to benefit from and enjoy.

Looking back on her first year in business, Samantha Kaufmann, owner of Cryo Wellness of Muscatine, recalled how when the business first opened on Black Friday 2021, it only featured three services: cryotherapy for pain management, cryo facials and cryo body sculpting, which is seen as Cryo Wellness’ biggest seller due to it being a way to help customers with sections of excess fat that aren’t responding to diet and exercise.

“We’ve had quite a few since then,” Kaufmann said, adding that the business now has nine offered services, with five more additional services right around the corner. “It started off with just my mom and I running the business and doing all the services, and since then we’ve been employ different people – and we’re looking to double (our employee numbers) in the next year, so it’s exciting that we can do that.”

The main catalyst for these new services is the additional space that the business now has following the departure of Pearl City Tattoo, which previously shared the building with Cryo Wellness. Currently, remodeling efforts are well underway with three new service rooms/treatment areas being added.

“There’s always a lot of changes, but everyone is being real flexible with everything that’s happening – from the staff to the customers that come in – because everything is changing on a daily basis,” Kaufmann said. Although most of the remodeling is expected to be done in time for Cryo Wellness’ first anniversary, its new infrared sauna should be open to customers in the next 30 days or so.

“I think our regular customers are all super excited,” Kaufmann continued. “They’re always very supportive and willing to try the new services, so obviously that success has given us the confidence to continue expanding, knowing that we have the support of our customers and the referrals they give to their friends and family.”

Some of the other services that are currently being offered to Cryo Wellness customers include its free vibration plate services, which is meant to help with exercise efforts and draining excess fluids, teeth whitening, body styling and lymphatic drainage/massages. Cryo Wellness is also able to provide Nutrition and wellness plans as well as health and wellness coaching through Lindsay Frasier, who serves as a Cryo Wellness staff person in addition to being a local yoga instructor.

Kaufman took a moment to emphasize how important it was for her and her team to refer their customers to other resources within the community, wanting to work in tandem with these resources while still providing their own services.

“We want them to lead an overall healthy lifestyle,” she said. “I think it’s important to do a whole host of things (for a healthy lifestyle). We also want (our customers) to be exercising outside of here, eating healthy and hooking up with community resources that help them do that.”

Kaufmann added that she also liked having the services to use on a personal level while at the same time still being able to bring a new and unique business concept to Muscatine. Among all these changes, she said that she hopes to open a separate location that will specifically be focused on pain management.

Although details and plans are still being worked on regarding this potential second location, Kaufmann said that she hoped to start establishing it at the start of 2023. In the meantime, she plans on continuing to provide people with “the best ways to become healthy and improve on their health and wellness journey.”

For information and education about Cryo Wellness’ services, residents can visit its Facebook page, Instagram page or its website, www.cryowellnessofmuscatine.com.