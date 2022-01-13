Cryo Wellness owner: Cryotherapy said to offer relief for wide variety of pain

MUSCATINE – On Black Friday, 2021, co-owner Samantha Kaufmann and Ty Leibovitz introduced the concept of cryotherapy to Muscatine as Cryo Wellness of Muscatine was opened to offer pain management, body sculpting, and a variety of anti-aging treatments.

Kaufmann said with the first clients treated with localized cryotherapy during the first week of December, the business is in the first phase of opening. The first phase is unveiling localized therapy in which Kaufmann uses a wand that uses CO2 to reduce the skin’s temperature, causing a thermal shock to the system and allowing the body to rebuild and repair itself. She said the second phase of opening will unveil a whole-body cryo-chamber. Leibovitz will specialize in using cryotherapy for body sculpting.

‘We were inspired to open a cryotherapy business because we truly believe in the science behind this technology and the benefits it can have,” Kaufmann said. “Muscatine has a need for this service. We knew that we could help a large percentage of our population.”

Kaufmann commented that cryotherapy is well known in many large areas. She first became interested in the science when her daughter, a college athlete, was using it. Cryotherapy is recommended by many colleges, she said.