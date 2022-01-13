Cryo Wellness owner: Cryotherapy said to offer relief for wide variety of pain

MUSCATINE – On Black Friday, 2021, co-owner Samantha Kaufmann and Ty Leibovitz introduced the concept of cryotherapy to Muscatine as Cryo Wellness of Muscatine was opened to offer pain management, body sculpting, and a variety of anti-aging treatments.
Kaufmann said with the first clients treated with localized cryotherapy during the first week of December, the business is in the first phase of opening. The first phase is unveiling localized therapy in which Kaufmann uses a wand that uses CO2 to reduce the skin’s temperature, causing a thermal shock to the system and allowing the body to rebuild and repair itself. She said the second phase of opening will unveil a whole-body cryo-chamber. Leibovitz will specialize in using cryotherapy for body sculpting.
‘We were inspired to open a cryotherapy business because we truly believe in the science behind this technology and the benefits it can have,” Kaufmann said. “Muscatine has a need for this service. We knew that we could help a large percentage of our population.”
Kaufmann commented that cryotherapy is well known in many large areas. She first became interested in the science when her daughter, a college athlete, was using it. Cryotherapy is recommended by many colleges, she said.
The FDA has not approved these devices for treatment of any specific medical conditions.
Localized cryotherapy consists of pain management, body sculpting, and aesthetics/anti-aging. Kaufmann explained the cold is used to reduce inflammation to specific areas of the body.
“This service has been extremely effective,” she said. ‘We have seen clients with lower back pain, shoulder discomfort, arthritis, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, hip pain, just to name a few, and have received extremely positive feedback regarding their experience and level of improvement.”
She said once the whole body cryo chamber is available, it can be “life-changing” for some people. The entire body, except the head, is inside the chamber that is cooled to -225 temperature for three minutes. The process flushes out excess lactic acid and aids in recovery time for athletes. Whole body cryotherapy will be released on Feb. 1 and at that time monthly membership packages will be announced.
“Cryotherapy offers many benefits for a healthy non-invasive alternative for anyone that is looking to take control of their own health and wellness in a natural way to promote their body to perform at its optimal level,” Kaufmann said.
Currently, the clinic has limited hours and is seeing people by appointment. To schedule, an appointment people can private message Cryo Wellness on its Facebook and Instagram pages or on its website. On Feb. 1 the business is expected to have limited hours.