Curbside collection halted, Muscatine city offices closed in observation of Memorial Day

MUSCATINE — Several Muscatine city services will temporarily stop over this coming weekend in observation of Memorial Day.

All city department administration offices will be closed on Monday, May 30, and will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, May 31. Additionally, the city’s public transit system — MuscaBus — will not run on Monday.

The Muscatine Transfer Station will also be closed and will reopen Tuesday.

There will be no garbage, yard waste or recycling collection on Monday. As a result, all refuse collection services for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be delayed one day.

Bulky waste also will not be collected on Monday or Tuesday. The city's compost facility, however, will remain open from noon to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

While administrative offices will be closed, both the Muscatine police and fire departments will remain staffed over the weekend in case of emergency. Residents who need assistance in a non-emergency situation can call 563-263-9922.

The Musser Public Library will be closed on Sunday, May 29, and Monday, while the Muscatine Art Center will be closed on Monday. Both the library and Art Center will reopen on Tuesday for normal business hours.

The Gas Dock, located on the Muscatine riverfront in the channel just upriver from the Muscatine Boat Harbor, will be open for the season from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. Fuel is also available during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 563-263-0241.

Muscatine’s Aquatic Center will open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, but will close on Sunday because of the Melon City Criterium. It will reopen on Memorial Day for normal business hours, weather permitting.

