Cutting the ribbon on Cryo Wellness in Muscatine

  • Updated
Cutting the ribbon on Cryo Wellness in Muscatine

On Tuesday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industryu held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cryo Wellness in Muscatine. The new business offers cryo therapy for a variety of uses. It is located at 229 E. Second St. in Muscatine in the Pearl City Tattoo building. 

 DAVID HOTLE

