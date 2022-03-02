On Tuesday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cryo Wellness in Muscatine. The new business offers cryo therapy for a variety of uses. It is located at 229 E. Second St. in Muscatine in the Pearl City Tattoo building.
Cutting the ribbon on Cryo Wellness in Muscatine
