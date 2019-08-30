MUSCATINE – During the procession through Iowa, the remains of military veteran and veterans' advocate Chuck Geertz was given a hero’s welcome, with police and fire departments escorting the sometimes mile-long procession of motorcycles. That is, except in Muscatine County.
Chuck Geertz’s brother, Cyle Geertz, wants to know why. After rolling into Muscatine County on Sunday, Aug. 25, and not finding an official escort to the Muscatine National Guard Armory, where a visitation was scheduled, Geertz said he feels “extremely disrespected.”
He blames Sheriff C.J. Ryan, saying the sheriff is disrespecting veterans by the inaction. Geertz intends to address the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during its Sept. 9 meeting.
Geertz alleges deputies were asked to volunteer for the escort and Ryan cancelled the request.
Geertz wants the supervisors to ask county attorney Alan Ostergren to investigate, alleging Ryan abused his authority for personal reasons. He hopes veterans attend the meeting to show support.
“I’m calling for C.J. Ryan’s suspension and for an investigation to go on,” Geertz said. “I have found proof in writing that he cancelled an order for volunteers. My source has to remain anonymous. I’m waiting on a couple of other things.”
Ryan said the funeral home notified the sheriff’s office about the procession. He had requested volunteers for the escort to ensure traffic safety, but no one stepped forward. In addition, only two deputies were on duty that day to cover 450 square miles. While there is no official policy for the sheriff’s office to give escorts, Ryan said the department tries to work with people requesting escorts when manpower allows.
“We were never requested by the family to provide an escort for that,” Ryan said.
“It’s true we opted not to be involved because we had no one sign up for that detail and we didn’t have the manpower to become involved in it,” he continued.
Geertz said his goal is for the county to investigate if Ryan misused his power, and if he did, for him to publicly apologize. Geertz said he plans to keep the issue in front of the community until the next election when he hopes Ryan will be voted out of office.
Malfeasance in office, or official misconduct, is the commission of an unlawful act done in an official capacity.
Geertz said Muscatine County received the same notifications as all the other counties.
Geertz alleges Ryan has a “hatred” for him and for bikers in general and disrespected his brother as a result. He said when Ryan was appointed sheriff, he had gone to the supervisors to request a special election and said the city had opposed the appointment.
“Everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion,” Ryan said. “I don’t have any animosity toward motorcycles or people who ride motorcycles. Certainly myself and my office are very respectful to veterans. Those allegations are all false.”
Ryan alleged Geertz is the one who doesn’t like him. He also said the services of the sheriff’s office are not tailored based on whether members of the department like someone.
Geertz said his brother was a 23-year veteran of the United States military and someone who helped other veterans. Chuck Geertz died as the result of a motorcycle crash while returning from a veteran’s gathering in Colorado.
Geertz asks anyone interested in attending the meeting to show support to call him at 319-330-4541.
