MUSCATINE – While John Dabeet was taught the importance of service to your community at an early age, the real seeds of serving his ancestral home of Palestine on the international stage really came when he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Dabeet was visiting the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. He explained every year in September leaders from all over the world come to the United Nations to deliver a speech from their country. In 2019, Dabeet had received an invitation to meet Abbas before the speech. For many years Dabeet had championed the cause of the Palestinian people.
“Five of us from this group had the chance to have a private meeting and talk with him, ask questions, and talk about the work of the diplomats in the United States,” Dabeet recalled. “It was an amazing meeting. He definitely was very positive about his message of achieving peace that is based on justice for the Palestinian people.”
It was there Dabeet learned of an opening on the U.S.-Palestinian Council, an organization based in Washington, D.C. The general meeting was held in Chicago, Ill., this year, in which a new board was elected. Dabeet found himself nominated and eventually elected to serve a three-year term.
The organization is a non-profit and non-partisan which tries to foster the spirit of community between Palestinian Americans. The focus is on common interests of Palestinian Americans throughout the country, and to educate the importance of becoming part of the political process in any way, be it from running for office, to serving on a campaign, to voting.
Dabeet, a Palestinian by birth, moved from Palestine to the United States in 1988. He moved to Iowa 25 years ago. He is currently the chair of the business department at Muscatine Community College. He commented on an incident when he took his mother back to Palestine in 1998 and was detained by the Israelis for his advocate work for the Palestinian community in the United States.
“I call myself a human rights activist, which means I stand for humanity regardless of where it is at,” he said. He said he works to promote understanding of different peoples and cultures throughout the world, as well as to promote peace.
As a member of the U.S.-Palestinian Council, he says he will have more access to the Palestinian community throughout the country, rather than just working with Palestinians locally.
Dabeet recalls learning from his parents to always think of others who are less fortunate and try to help them. He learned to try to be a voice for people who didn’t have a voice. As he grew, he saw the importance of growing more active in the community.
“Not because I want the community to be the best for me, but because I want the community to just be the best because everyone who lives in our community deserves to live in a great community,” he said.
