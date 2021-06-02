 Skip to main content
Dad art show fills the Sunrise Gallery with opening day June 4
SUNRISE GALLERY

eagle

Jim Elias shows the eagle painting he made for his grandson Adler. The painting will be on display during the Dad Art Show in the Sunrise Gallery from June 4 to 19. 

 David Hotle

MUSCATINE — With Jim Elias’ grandson being named Adler, which means Eagle, it was fitting that Elias should paint a canvas of an eagle.

That painting will be on display in Elias’ gallery this month along with artwork from many other proud area fathers.

With Father’s Day coming up on June 20, Elias decided to make his latest art show a salute to fathers everywhere. The show will feature the works of seven artists, and the criteria was that the works had to be something done either for their children or with their children.

A meet-the-artist reception will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Sunrise Galleries, 144 E. Second St. A whiskey, beer and wine tasting will be held with Creations by Oz, plus barbecue samples will be available from Skinny’s Barbecue. The show will be on display from June 4 to 19 at Sunrise Galleries.

“Good dad art and bad dad jokes,” Elias said. “I needed to fill up my calendar and Father’s Day was coming up so I decided we would do that.”

Elias said he knows several area artists who are also fathers and he wanted to showcase their work in the show. The show is titled Dad Art: Art by dads for dads.

The show will include painting from Joe Barnard, woodworking by Tim Clark, painting and photography by Elias, painting by Chris Gatton, painting and wood sculpture by Jame Hayes, watercolor and print making by Keaton Kohl, and painting and steel sculpture by Jeff Weikert.

