Damaged yacht remains in Muscatine

An 80-foot yacht that was rescued Wednesday as it was taking on water just off Muscatine while travelling to Minnesota remained on the Muscatine shore Thursday. The Lady Chateau out of Stillwater, Minn., reportedly broke a drive shaft that punched a hole in the gear box where the starboard propeller shaft tore apart. Two people who were on board called the Coast guard, which notified Muscatine County Emergency Management, the Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine County Search and Rescue Team. The hole was reportedly repaired when crews arrived and the boat was assisted to the floating dock at the river front. The boat will remain in Muscatine while the owners are determining when it can be moved upriver to a dry dock for repairs.