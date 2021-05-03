Dancing at the foot of the Mississippi

On Sunday, the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, alongside Ballet Des Moines and the UI Department of Dance, brought their newest program, “Dance Into Spring,” to Riverside Park. The collaboration, which is being shown in certain cities throughout the state, is a way to use the arts to help the state reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The May Day weekend event was well attended and free to the public. A temporary stage was built in the park for the presentation.
The program included five works with varying styles of dance and music featured. The first two works focused on the dancers of Ballet Des Moines, featuring recorded music from famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma and live music performed by the Roseman Spring Quartet.
Special guests Carlos Quenedit and Katia Carranza from Miami City Ballet danced the "pas de duex” from "Don Quixote." Student performers from the University of Iowa’s Dance Company performed to music from Antonio Nobrega and the Hawkeye Marching Band.