Dancing at the foot of the Mississippi

On Sunday, the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium, alongside Ballet Des Moines and the UI Department of Dance, brought their newest program, “Dance Into Spring,” to Riverside Park. The collaboration, which is being shown in certain cities throughout the state, is a way to use the arts to help the state reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. The May Day weekend event was well attended and free to the public. A temporary stage was built in the park for the presentation.