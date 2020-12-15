Darin Mapel joins Columbus School Board, replacing Jayme Storm

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bids for a 77-passenger gas bus will also be requested, Mills said.

He reported the bids would likely be available for review at the January meeting. In a related transportation discussion, the board also agreed to repair the brakes on a district pickup, but also decided to move forward with investigating a possible replacement for the vehicle.

Mills also reported the board had started to conduct an annual review of its policies, starting with the 100 series. He said following that review, the board would move on to its 200 series, with the goal of completing all the policy reviews over the next year.

In final action, the board discussed a proposed Career Academy 28E agreement between Eastern Iowa Community College District (EICCD)/MCC and the Columbus Community, Durant Community, Louisa-Muscatine Community, Muscatine Community, West Liberty Community and Wilton Community school districts, Mills reported.

According to Mills and a copy of the proposed agreement, the EICCD/MCC is interested in building facilities in Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties that would provide high school students with opportunities to earn high school and college credit through instruction at the career academies.