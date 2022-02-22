Daughter of Lefty & the Spinners founder holds fundraiser in honor of her father

MUSCATINE — While the remaining members of local band Lefty & the Spinners hope to carry on the music, many of the band’s supporters hope to carry on the memory of those members who have passed.

This week, residents will have the opportunity to do just that while also helping a cause near and dear to the band and its founder.

Melissa Hendriks Wolfe, daughter of the late Scott "Lefty" Hendriks, started a fundraiser selling Lefty & the Spinners t-shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops at $25 each through Custom Ink. All of the profits will go directly to The Salvation Army of Muscatine County. The apparel is available for sale through Custom Ink through Sunday.

After retiring from law enforcement, Hendriks worked part-time at Muscatine’s Salvation Army, allowing him a closer look at the work the organization does and how much of a difference it made in the community.

"Because he was often there before, during and after so many events, he could see the impact that The Salvation Army had on families and children of all walks of life," Wolfe said. "I wanted the T-shirt sales to not only honor the joy that my dad had a role in bringing into the lives of so many people through music, but to be able to carry on an act of stewardship on his behalf through the money raised from these T-shirt sales."

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser has sold 39 shirts for a total of $410.

Wolfe said that she felt both humbled and proud to know that so many people want to celebrate her father’s life and his band while at the same time supporting a great cause.

"We may not be able to raise thousands of dollars through these shirts, although that would be amazing, but as we all know every dollar makes a difference," she said.

Wolfe said she was inspired to sell the shirts after being approached by individuals who attended a celebration of life event for her father at the Salvation Army. Wolfe had ordered some replica custom shirts of the band for family and friends to wear at the service, and many of those who attended later reached out to her and asked about purchasing a shirt.

"Friends, family, complete strangers that I didn’t even know but who enjoyed Lefty & the Spinners at different events throughout their lives – all of them wanted to get a shirt," she said. "So I thought that it would be a great idea to get some more shirts made that people could order directly and at the same time raise money for the Salvation Army of Muscatine County."

Wolfe said he hoped those who show see a Lefty & the Spinners shirt will think not only of her father and the band, but the great work the Salvation Army has done and continues to do in the community.

"To me, that would be the best way to honor my dad,” she said.

To order a Lefty & the Spinners shirt or donate to the fundraiser, go to https://bit.ly/3h5K2lN.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.