Davenport man injured in deer accident Sunday

MUSCATINE — A deer in the roadway is being blamed for a motorcycle accident that injured a Davenport man Sunday and left him lying in a ditch for several hours trying to summon help.

According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, at about 3:24 p.m. Sunday, MUSCOM received a call regarding a man lying in the ditch and waving his arms on Highway 22 near Vanatta Avenue. On arrival, deputies found an injured man in the grassy ditch area. The man states a deer had entered the roadway while he was driving his motorcycle westbound on Highway 22 between 7 and 8 a.m.

The man was identified as Joshua Ingamells, 43, of Davenport. He was transported by Muscatine Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center East.

The accident remains under investigation. The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office was assisted by Muscatine Ambulance and Montpelier Fire Department.

The accident occurred at the peak of the deer rutting season in Iowa and deer tend to be most active at dawn and dusk. According to State Farm Insurance statistics, Iowa ranks seventh in deer vs. vehicle accidents. In the United States from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, 1.9 million deer accidents were reported.

According to State Farm Insurance, tips to avoid hitting a deer include: