Davenport man leads police on multi-county chase, kept driving on rims after his tires were all flat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — A Davenport man was in the Cedar County Jail Thursday after a high-speed chase began in West Branch and went through several counties, ending just south of West Liberty Wednesday evening.

According to the West Branch Police Department. Ronald Hanchett of Davenport was taken into custody after stop sticks, a tire deflating device used by law enforcement in high-speed chases, were used to stop his vehicle. Hanchett has been charged with fleeing and eluding, speeding, and driving with a suspended license. Further charges are pending from the other municipalities.

"There was a warrant out for his arrest, but I’m not sure what it’s for yet,” Mike Horihan, chief of the West Branch Police Department, said. “Dispatch had an alert that he was known to be armed and dangerous."

Horihan said the chase began about 9 p.m. Wednesday when attendants at the BP gas station called to report a suspicious vehicle in the area. A responding officer tried to stop the vehicle, which sped away. The vehicle went on Interstate 80 westbound to Highway 218 southbound through Washington County. The chase exited at the Riverside ramp, where it proceeded into Muscatine County. Pursuing officers reported the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph.