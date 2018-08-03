Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Emmanuel Howard, 18, of Davenport was sentenced to no more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

A Muscatine Police Department investigation showed that Howard fired a handgun at an assembly of people March 25, but no one was injured. According to a past report, he fired the gun at two people standing on an elevated porch for a residential building. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident and found to be in possession of the firearm.

— Journal Staff

