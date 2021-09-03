Day hopes to bring innovative ag science curriculum to MHS

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Day said when the curriculum is added at the high school, it will provide hands-on skills for students who want to continue agriscience education after graduation. He said once the CASE course is added, MHS will offer an industry-recognized certification course. He said it gives students the opportunity to test agriscience without cost while they are in the high school. It can also provide college credits.

“How it is going to work out is still in the development phase,” he said. “Industry has been at the table, community colleges from across the United States have been at the table as well as ag teachers to make this all work.”

Day said the plan this year is to field test as many of the activities from the curriculum as can be and see what works. The same group of 16 instructors will meet next year as a group to give feedback. Once the revised version is taught for another year, it will be ready for distribution to other teachers across the country.

“Our regional advisory committee in the Mississippi Bend AEA area has said there is a need for ag workers and even if they don’t end up in an ag mechanics background they at least have that ag background to be successful in other areas of ag,” Day said.

Since 2011 Day has taken CASE courses and currently has certification in 10.

