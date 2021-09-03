Day hopes to bring innovative ag science curriculum to MHS

MUSCATINE — While others at Muscatine High School were enjoying summer break, agriscience teacher Joshua Day attended a week long professional development institute at Ridgewater College in Wilmar, Minn. to help create a new curriculum for teaching agriculture science in public schools.
Day spent the week teaching the Technical Applications in Agriculture training, which was funded through the National Science Federation. He said instructors began writing it last summer to aid industry and community college instructors in setting an educational process. The event was held by Curriculum for Agriculture Science Education. He said the institute was really a field test of the system he hopes to bring to Muscatine High School. The applications worked on are not currently part of a set class, but he is working on adding it to the school’s curriculum during the next school year.
“For the past 10 years now I have been looking to add trainings from CASE because I think it is a valuable curriculum that builds on itself and ties together good basic information,” Day said. “That is what a lot of experts are doing but it does it in such a way that it is easy for the teacher to use and integrates math, science, language arts and the applied stuff students really want.”
While he was there, he won the model program award for Ag Mechanics Pathways for a series for classes he designed to teach agricultural science. With the prize Day received $1,500 to cover travel and training.
Day said when the curriculum is added at the high school, it will provide hands-on skills for students who want to continue agriscience education after graduation. He said once the CASE course is added, MHS will offer an industry-recognized certification course. He said it gives students the opportunity to test agriscience without cost while they are in the high school. It can also provide college credits.
“How it is going to work out is still in the development phase,” he said. “Industry has been at the table, community colleges from across the United States have been at the table as well as ag teachers to make this all work.”
Day said the plan this year is to field test as many of the activities from the curriculum as can be and see what works. The same group of 16 instructors will meet next year as a group to give feedback. Once the revised version is taught for another year, it will be ready for distribution to other teachers across the country.
“Our regional advisory committee in the Mississippi Bend AEA area has said there is a need for ag workers and even if they don’t end up in an ag mechanics background they at least have that ag background to be successful in other areas of ag,” Day said.
Since 2011 Day has taken CASE courses and currently has certification in 10.