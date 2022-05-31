Deadline extended to resolve West Liberty fire service dispute

WEST LIBERTY — Parties continue to try to work out an agreement as a new deadline looms to resolve a dispute between the city of West Liberty and the volunteer fire department to continue fire service.

In the meantime, should negotiations fail, the volunteer department's fire chief warns West Liberty residents could see response times grow by 15 to 20 minutes as they rely on volunteers from surrounding communities.

The West Liberty Fire Department has extended a deadline from June 3 to June 7 to work toward an agreement in good faith or cease services inside the city. The fire department has said if the city does not sign a notice outlining its commitment to finalizing and approving a new 28E agreement with the volunteer department by Oct. 1, they are walking away.

West Liberty Fire Chief Kirt Sickels said the department had made a last-ditch effort to work with the city to continue service. Sickels said the department made an offer that, if the city agreed, would allow the department to continue service. He said the city made a similar counter-proposal; however, a sticking point is the city's use of the word "intend" instead of "commitment" to reach a new fire-service agreement with the department.

"We keep extending our hand to them to try to get something done," Sickels said. "We made a last-ditch effort here to try to do this and make sure our community isn’t put in any kind of peril."

West Liberty City Manager David Haugland did not return an email request for comment before press time.

The fire department had proposed a new 28E agreement that would include the city, the fire department and the rural fire district on its ruling board. The district would be funded in the same way the current department is and the fire building and equipment — much of which was donated and part of which is owned by both the city and the rural district — would be the property of the ruling board.

In a previous interview, Haugland said the city has contacted fire departments in nearby towns that the city has a mutual aid agreement with to provide service. These include Atalyssa, Wilton, Nichols, West Branch and Muscatine.

Having responded for mutual aid in these towns, Sickels, a 20-year veteran firefighter, said that response time is much longer than normal, about 15 to 20 minutes longer from the closest cities of Wilton and Atalyssa. He said in the event of an emergency that amount of time for a response could be “devastating."

"That’s the bottom line," Sickels said.

The fire department announced in April its intent to break with the city, alleging the city has been “actively waging war” on the department for three years, citing issues such as mixing department funds, micromanaging the department and deliberately stalling attempts to hire new emergency medical technicians. The city says those allegations are unfounded.

The department intends to continue service to the West Liberty Rural Fire District, which is separate from the city.

The West Liberty Rural Fire District also has a pending lawsuit filed against the city of West Liberty alleging the city is keeping the rural district from receiving fire service.

The petition alleges the city has violated the provisions of the parties’ contract and breached its fiduciary responsibilities. The petition requests the court create a new 28E agreement between the city, the rural district and the fire department.

