Debut event held at The Arch Event Center in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Kari Finley, co-owner of The Arch, a new event center in the former Skateland building, reported Saturday that the Winter Bazaar Craft Fair, the first event in the center, was not half over when vendors began asking her to hold another such fair in March.
At the door welcoming people who came in from the single-digit temperatures and snow, co-owner Dustin Finley commented the fair had been getting about 100 people each hour it had been open. The parking lot of the building was full of cars and the streets for blocks around had no parking spots available. He said one person had parked down at the HyVee story a few blocks away and walked up.
“Every vendor except one showed up and that was because he broke his ankle,” Dustin Finley reported. “Many of the vendors had some trouble because they were selling out of their stuff early on. People are excited to come out and be part of something.”
When the fair was planned, there were 36 slots open for vendors which quickly filled after the event was announced on Facebook.
At one of the vendor tables Christina Kelly sold a variety of healing stones and crystals. For Kelly the Craft Fair was serving as a way for her to get the word out about her new energy healing business that recently opened in Muscatine.
“I think this is awesome,” Kelly said of the reopening of the building. “I really love what they have done with the place and I love that they are opening it up to benefit the community. It’s a beautiful building and I’m glad it’s getting some use.”
Sharing a table with another vendor, Muscatine Police officer Whitni Pena sold masks to help benefit the Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition.
“We are going to get a mural painted downtown,” she said. “It’s going to promote positivity. My daughter does gymnastics with Kari and I saw this online so I thought this is a good thing to come out to.”
At a table along the far wall, Holly Lampe and Meg Liles from Cedar Rapids sold their liquor-infused candies and reported that their “sold out” pen to mark the chalk board listing of what items they had available had been getting a workout all day.
“We did a Christmas show not too far from here in Blue Grass and we did really well there and we had a lot of people who enjoyed our stuff so we figured we would come back to an area relatively close,” Lampe said. “We have really enjoyed being here.”
With the opening event, the Finleys join the latest in a long line of entrepreneurs who have attempted to bring new use to the former Skateland building.
Dustin Finley said one of the top concerns when gearing up for the premiere event was making sure the building was handicapped accessible. He said since that had proven to be workable, the next goals are providing plenty of fire extinguishers for safety as well as easy opening doors. As the couple proceeds to hold future events, they feel the success of the first event helped show them the right way to do things.
“We’ve talked about doing a dance,” Dustin Finley said. “We’ve been connecting with a lot of concert promoters and that kind of thing. They have talked about having this being a caucus location. We got approached about doing the Sunday service for bikers.”
He said The Arch now has a Facebook page and invites people to keep their eyes open for the next event at the new center.
People interested in renting the former Skateland building can contact Dustin at dustin.finley@hotmail.com or at 319-939-5997 or Kari Finley at kari.paige3@gmail.com or at 319-215-9643.