Debut event held at The Arch Event Center in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – Kari Finley, co-owner of The Arch, a new event center in the former Skateland building, reported Saturday that the Winter Bazaar Craft Fair, the first event in the center, was not half over when vendors began asking her to hold another such fair in March.

At the door welcoming people who came in from the single-digit temperatures and snow, co-owner Dustin Finley commented the fair had been getting about 100 people each hour it had been open. The parking lot of the building was full of cars and the streets for blocks around had no parking spots available. He said one person had parked down at the HyVee story a few blocks away and walked up.

“Every vendor except one showed up and that was because he broke his ankle,” Dustin Finley reported. “Many of the vendors had some trouble because they were selling out of their stuff early on. People are excited to come out and be part of something.”

When the fair was planned, there were 36 slots open for vendors which quickly filled after the event was announced on Facebook.

At one of the vendor tables Christina Kelly sold a variety of healing stones and crystals. For Kelly the Craft Fair was serving as a way for her to get the word out about her new energy healing business that recently opened in Muscatine.