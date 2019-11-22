{{featured_button_text}}
Wreath

With the holiday season in the air, workers were hanging the traditional ceremonial wreaths on utility poles in downtown Muscatine on Friday. Other signs of the coming holidays include the tree in the courthouse and a variety of decorations and lights throughout the downtown. 

 David Hotle, david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

