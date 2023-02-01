Dementia-focused educational series continues this month in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – This month, UnityPoint Health – Trinity Muscatine will continue its focus on providing local residents with tips on how they can help their loved ones who may be dealing with dementia or other cognitive impairments.

On Wednesday, February 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, UnityPoint Health will be presenting the second presentation - “How Exercise Can Prevent Dementia and Improve Memory” - in its free community education series on preventing dementia and promoting healthy lifestyle habits.

According to Dr. Hamid Sagha, this presentation is meant to act as a way to give tools and resources to local residents meant as a way to help improve brain health and memory, with this presentation specifically being how exercise can prevent dementia.

“I feel very good about this upcoming event, and hopefully we can deliver a message to the public,” Sagha said.

When asked about how he first became interested in providing these tips for the community, Sagha shared that this interest goes back to several years ago when his father first began developing cognitive impairments, which made the subject far more personal to him.

“I was trying to help him, and I was searching through information. The more I found, the more I began realizing how much I didn’t know,” Sagha said. “I ended up with extra education on the subject… and I realized there was a significant gap between research and techniques that people are practicing.”

Sagha then felt that instead of one-by-one talking with patients in his clinic, he thought that he could do a better job educating the public on a larger scale through educational events.

Understanding how scary this subject can be, Sagha said he has two objectives for this latest presentation – to give people both a feeling of hope and a feeling of power through telling them about these evidence-based and research-based treatments that people can then apply to their loved ones, which can then help minimize or possibly even reverse memory loss.

Sagha also shared that he hoped to provide additional knowledge on a subject that is already familiar to many people, adding more details that people can then use to find an efficient exercise routine that can help improve their or their loved ones’ memory.

“People may already know that exercise is good, but they may not know why it works or what type of exercise to do,” Sagha said. “So if I tell them how exercise can help, there’s sort of that ‘ah-ha’ moment and they believe they can do something to make (their memory loss) better.”

Previously in January, UnityPoint Health had an ‘overview’ session on the subject. For those who missed this first part in the series, they can watch the full presentation on the UnityPoint Health – Trinity Facebook page. Some of the other upcoming presentations in this educational series will focus on the importance and impact of sleep, nutrition, mental stimulation, social connection and stress-reduction techniques.

For those wishing to attend this free presentation, residents can RSVP by calling 563-264-9482, email Angela.Koppe@unitypoint.org, or register online at https://bit.ly/3XE5aD6.