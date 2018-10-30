Name: William B. Tharp (Bill)
Age: 42
Residence: West Liberty
Occupation: Attorney at Tharp Law Office
Qualifications: Educational/Background: Graduate of West Liberty High School, 1994; University of Iowa, B.A., Literature Science & the Arts, 1999; Drake Law School, J.D., 2002; Admitted to Practice Law in Iowa, 2002; Admitted to Practice in United States District Court in and for the Southern District of Iowa, 2003; Admitted to Practice in United States District Court in and for the Northern District of Iowa, 2006; Internship, Polk County Attorney’s Office, 2001; Attorney, Wetsch & Abbott, P.L.C, Des Moines, Iowa, 2002; Attorney, Webber, Gaumer, & Emanuel, P.C., Ottumwa, Iowa, 2002-2004; Attorney, Allbee & Barclay, 2004-2008; Attorney, Tharp Law Office, West Liberty, Iowa, 2008-present. Third generation Muscatine County resident; Married to Marciana Tharp in 2005 (elementary special reading teacher in West Liberty Community School district since 2001); Proud father to Mary, age 12, Benjamin, age 10, Rachel, age 7.
What is in your background that qualifies and makes you best suited for the county attorney’s office?
I am very experienced in all areas of the law involving the County including trial and appellate work to the Supreme Court, criminal, corporate, representing cities and schools, real estate, taxation, family, mental health/substance abuse commitments and many others. I am confident in my experience and ability to be the Muscatine County Attorney. I have listened to mentors and worked cases in these areas during my over 16 years of experience practicing law. I have been a member of firms and have owned my own firm since 2008, which has required me to be creative and responsible in managing resources and staff.
How would you assess and, if needed, improve the office?
I have researched the budget/expense reports of the office and the trial record of the office since 2013. The spending has been mismanaged and the record shows that since 2013, out of 154 charges taken to trial, nearly 2 out of 3 charges have resulted in not guilty verdicts. This must immediately be addressed. I will use the skills I acquired in my own business to change how and where resources are used and will make sure that staff has the training and support to be effective and efficient.
Do you believe that stores in Muscatine should be allowed to sell CBD products?
It depends upon what the “CBD product” contains. The legislature is looking at this and must provide guidance. Until then, the legislative history shows the reason for illegality was due to marijuana’s intoxicating effect. CBD is not THC, which is the part or strain of the plant causing intoxication. If there is a very small amount of THC in the CBD product so that, even if taken in large quantities, the product would not cause intoxication, I would not waste resources on prosecuting the sale of that CBD product. However, if it had a high THC content, it would be illegal and require prosecution.
What role can the county attorney’s office play in fighting drug crimes, particularly involving methamphetamine?
The County Attorney’s job is to prosecute crimes and get convictions, but it is first to do justice. Justice requires looking at how an offender is sentenced or how their situation is handled so that jails and prisons do not continue to be depositories and revolving doors for the mentally ill and substance abusers. Although Drug Court has proven too expensive right now (only around 9 cases in Davenport), I will research and look to what others are doing around the country for interventions and incorporate what works within our budget. There is always something we can do to improve this situation, even with a limited budget.
