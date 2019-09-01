MUSCATINE — Term limits, “dark money,” and immigration were all issues raised Sunday when Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock visited the Muscatine County Environmental Learning Center.
About 30 people gathered in a conference room as Bullock, the governor of Montana, opened with remarks about his history with Iowa and the coming Iowa Democratic Caucuses. The majority of the presentation was taking questions and comments from the people attending the event. Bullock, the 12th presidential hopeful to visit Muscatine, expressed the desire to unseat President Donald Trump in the coming election, but said the Democrats needed to have a basis to do that.
“If we can’t give people a reason to vote for us instead of simply voting against Donald Trump, I don’t know if we will win,” he said.
Questions began with Muscatine resident Paul Thielman asking about term limits. The discussion quickly moved into “dark money” — the influence of corporate money contributed to the political system without the donor having to publicly release information of the donation. Bullock spoke of laws that had been passed in Montana to combat campaign finance abuses. He commented just the threat of what can happen with these kind of donations is enough to see they are dangerous. Thielman said after the meeting that 40% of the American workforce has not had a substantial pay increase in the last 40 years, but big businesses are making significant profits.
Thielman, a 42-year Muscatine resident, said all the issues discussed during the meeting were significant. While he thinks the subject of climate change is the most important issue today, universal health care is an important issue threat needs to be addressed.
“Politics is meant to help improve life for everyone in the country,” he said. “Everyone will be doing better if they have health care.”
Scott Bean of Bettendorf spoke with Bullock about the problem with eroding infrastructure in many cities and asked how, when the United States is already in debt, will the federal government be able to help local infrastructure needs. With children and grandchildren, he is very concerned about education, health care and tainted water.
Bullock said areas with a low population don’t always have the tax base to afford to keep infrastructure up. He said federal grants for infrastructure programs are one role the federal government can play.
“Our whole goal is to improve lives and have something better we can hand off to our children,” Bullock said. “If we aren’t careful, with a declining infrastructure, we may be handing off something worse to them.”
Bullock discussed tax fairness as a way of helping to pay for programs as well as eliminate U.S. debt. Believing most people want an even playing field for opportunity rather than just for the government to give free things, Bullock said people and businesses all need to equally pay for the services the community wants from government.
Seth Dickson of Galesburg, Ill., asked Bullock about his veto of Montana House Bill 297, which would prosecute businesses for hiring undocumented immigrants. Dickson said his wife, Phuong, had legally emigrated from Vietnam.
“It doesn’t seem fair when someone goes to the trouble of legally immigrating to have incentives for people to come to the country illegally,” he said.
Bullock did not remember the exact reason he vetoed the bill, but said he did believe in a secure border. He also said the current administration is “ripping the country apart” with its current policy on immigration. Dickson and Bullock agreed to discuss the issue more after the meeting.
Bullock finished up the meeting by saying:
“Our kids are watching us. What are we giving our kids to aspire to and what are we giving them to be inspired by.”
On May 14, Bullock announced his candidacy for president. With the Iowa caucuses coming up on Feb. 2, Bullock is campaigning as the candidate who can beat Trump. Iowa residents will choose from 20 Democratic candidates who are vying for the Democratic nod to face off against Trump in the Nov. 3, 2020 presidential election.
