Democratic convention to reconvene Monday to select county attorney candidate

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Democratic Central Committee will host a second convention with one purpose — to nominate a candidate for county attorney.
Committee Chair Kelcey Brackett said the convention is only open to delegates and alternates that have been selected during the caucus to represent committee members. The convention will take place through a conference call. Brackett said normally the convention would be done in person but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members will be meeting electronically. He said the delegates have been contacted through email to notify them of the convention.
“The only reason we are reconvening the convention is the because of the vacancy that occurred in the Muscatine County Attorney’s office,” Brackett said. "When that occurred there was not time to get a Democratic nominee.”
He said so far the only candidate who has expressed interest to Brackett is West Liberty attorney Bill Tharp, who inquired about running in April when former County Attorney Alan Ostergren resigned from the position.
In November 2018, Tharp lost the race to Ostergren by 142 votes out of close to 15,000.
Brackett said another candidate could be nominated during the convention to seek the office. Republican interim County Attorney James Barry has already said he plans to seek the office during the Nov. 3 general election. Barry was appointed in May by the Supervisors to serve as county attorney until the election.
Brackett said the results of the convention would be released the following day.
“Basically it’s a one-item agenda once you get past the ceremony,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!