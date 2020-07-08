Democratic convention to reconvene Monday to select county attorney candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Muscatine County Democratic Central Committee will host a second convention with one purpose — to nominate a candidate for county attorney.

Committee Chair Kelcey Brackett said the convention is only open to delegates and alternates that have been selected during the caucus to represent committee members. The convention will take place through a conference call. Brackett said normally the convention would be done in person but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members will be meeting electronically. He said the delegates have been contacted through email to notify them of the convention.

“The only reason we are reconvening the convention is the because of the vacancy that occurred in the Muscatine County Attorney’s office,” Brackett said. "When that occurred there was not time to get a Democratic nominee.”

He said so far the only candidate who has expressed interest to Brackett is West Liberty attorney Bill Tharp, who inquired about running in April when former County Attorney Alan Ostergren resigned from the position.

In November 2018, Tharp lost the race to Ostergren by 142 votes out of close to 15,000.