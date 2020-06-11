Departments discuss possible cuts due to COVID-19 revenue drop

MUSCATINE – With the toll on the City of Muscatine budget from the COVID-19 outbreak still an unknown, the Muscatine City Council discussed with the city department heads possibilities to cut expenses if needed.
Interim City Administrator Greg Jenkins began the presentation by saying the department heads had been told to show what cuts of 1%, 3%, and 10% would look like. He said most of the department heads already have plans in place in case there is a drop in revenues to the city. He said in many cases drops in expenses equated to drops in the amount of services and fee increases.
“Council realizes it’s their duty to be proactive and not wait until things are dire to decide what to do,” Mayor Diana Broderson commented.
The budget revisions were based on trying to minimize the impact on city services. The presentation, which was labeled an exercise, lead to a recommendation to the council to be cautious about budget cuts.
Treasurer Nancy Leuck showed a graph explaining city expenses. The highest expenses in the $21,663,626 budget by type are for wages and benefits at 54%. The highest by function at 48% is for public safety. Most of the department heads reporting found that a 10% cut in expenses would result in a significant reduction in the way services are provided. Also, most departments work to stay under budget.
During the public works department presentation, director Brian Stineman said material and equipment costs could be used to offset a 1% cut. A 5% cut would result in cuts to leaf removal and snow removal services. The 10% cut would result in a freeze in all materials and equipment purchases, including asphalt and salt for ice removal.
At the art center, director Melanie Alexander reported any cut over 2% would result in cuts to staff hours. She said during the coming year the center was being reaccredited with the American Alliance of Museums and the cut would greatly harm that.
The Muscatine Police Department would see cuts in such things as replacing patrol vehicles and being unable to replace a retiring officer. A 10% cut would result in the department having to lay off at least three officers as well as having to put the school resource officers and the drug task force officers onto patrol.
Muscatine Fire Chief Jerry Ewers reported that the fire budget did not have many areas to cut. He said most cuts would have to come from personnel. A 3% cut, he said, would mean laying off one firefighter. A 10% cut would mean he would have to ask the council for direction on the priority of the core services offered by the department.
Parks and recreation director Rich Klimes said cuts would mean a reduction in some services and could lead to consideration of fee increases.
