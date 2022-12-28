Despite cutting kettle stay short, Muscatine Lts. hopeful for a successful campaign

The Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s Red Kettle Campaign finished its week as strongly as it could last week, with volunteers still opting to ring the bell at Hy-Vee even while dealing with snow-covered roads, harsh winds and subzero temperatures.

When it came to Lt. Lucas Gantner’s part in the campaign, however, he and his wife, Lt. Macy Gantner, decided on the Thursday evening before Christmas that Lucas would cut his stay in Muscatine’s Giant Red Kettle short because of the hostile weather conditions.

While there were good reasons for it, having to make that decision still felt “disappointing,” he said.

“I knew I could do it and probably would have survived, but the snow had invaded into the big red kettle,” he explained. “There were some seams that weren’t welded, and when I looked down into it, I realized the bottom (of the kettle) had just gotten a bunch of blown snow in.”

Not only would this make staying in the bottom half of the giant kettle much harder, but the wet snow would also make it impossible for Lucas to have any electrical devices with him, which would in turn mean that he wouldn’t be able to have a heater with him during the final days of his camp-out.

“With the added wind-chill, it would have been really dangerous, and I would have been risking actual physical harm,” Lucas continued.

Recalling that day, Macy added that staff from Hy-Vee had spoken to her and Lucas earlier about their concerns for Lucas’ safety.

“We just wanted to put everyone at peace,” she said. “They didn’t want to have to make the decision, but they were really concerned.”

Despite any lingering disappointments, Macy said she and Lucas received plenty of understanding when they announced it, with many voicing their relief with the choice to put Lucas’ health and safety first.

Although the red kettles have now been put away, there is still a long way to go before this year’s campaign can officially be called. One element that is still left unknown is the amount of online donations that were received when giving in-person during the final days of the campaign was no longer a viable option.

“It’s hard to know because online donations [go] straight to our divisional headquarters, and then they let us know what came in through reports,” Macy explained, “but because they were shut down too, we haven’t heard any news of online donations as of yet.”

As for the in-person donations, the Gantners reported that the Salvation Army of Muscatine County’s bank of choice is still working through the counting process.

“We’re not a hundred percent sure of where we’re at right now, but once we’ve got those numbers and we’ve added in all the checks that we received, we’ll make a post (on our Facebook page) of where we currently are,” Macy continued.

In the meantime, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County is going to be focused on the fundraising efforts within the month of January, with these efforts either increasing or decreasing depending on whether or not the campaign was able to make its $180,000 goal. The Gantners are also already taking what they learned during this year’s campaign and trying to figure out how to make improvements for next December.

“Our goal is to just kind of make it so we can keep doing what we’re doing and keep our people in place who are important in making what we do still happen,” Macy said. “(People who have donated) have already been super generous in what they’ve been able to do and what they’ve been able to give, and we’re really thankful for that.”