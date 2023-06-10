Dick Drake Way from U.S. Highway 61 to Stewart Road will be closed starting Monday. West Continent Energy Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Kinder Morgan, will be working on upgrading gas line infrastructure and will need to close the road to safely excavate the pipe that runs under Dick Drake Way. Work is expected to be completed no later than June 22. Part of Dick Drake Way will be open to local traffic only with a full closure of the road from the Canadian Pacific railroad crossing to the entrance of Union Tank Car Company. The detour will be to use Grandview Avenue to Oregon Street to Stewart Road.
Marek Wensel of Marion, Iowa is congratulated after winning the masters division of the Brady Street Sprints qualifying race in Davenport on Thursday.
A construction detour on Brady Street sends runners down Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
A construction detour on Brady Street sends runners down Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
A construction detour on Brady Street sends runners down Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
A construction detour on Brady Street sends runners down Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
A construction detour on Brady Street sends runners down Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Sommer Clydesdale cools down after running 7 miles in just over 1 hour during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners at the start of the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa, Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Kids are pushed during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners on Pershing Avenue during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Joy Ripslinger wins the women's open division of the Brady Street Sprints qualifying race in Davenport on Thursday.
Former Augustana College runner Isaac Smith wins the men's open division of the Brady Street Sprints qualifying race July 6 in Davenport.
Runners leave the starting line during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport on Thursday.
Runners leave the starting line during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
Runners pass the shadow of a railroad bridge during the Bix at Six training run on East 4th Street in 2017.
A runner casts a shadow on Pershing Ave. during the Bix at Six training run in Davenport, Iowa Thursday July 6, 2017.
