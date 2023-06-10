Dick Drake Way from U.S. Highway 61 to Stewart Road will be closed starting Monday. West Continent Energy Services, LLC, a subcontractor for Kinder Morgan, will be working on upgrading gas line infrastructure and will need to close the road to safely excavate the pipe that runs under Dick Drake Way. Work is expected to be completed no later than June 22. Part of Dick Drake Way will be open to local traffic only with a full closure of the road from the Canadian Pacific railroad crossing to the entrance of Union Tank Car Company. The detour will be to use Grandview Avenue to Oregon Street to Stewart Road.