Dinosaur day

The largest dinosaur skull ever discovered on Earth is being unveiled at the Museum of Evolution in Knuthenborg, Denmark. The skull belongs to a Torosaurus named 'Adam', who lived around 70 million years ago. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Lucy the Velociraptor was one of the guests of honor Tuesday at the Musser Public Library as TAG Art Co. of New Haven, Indiana, brought its animatronic dinosaur to meet and greet on the west lawn of the library. People visiting the show also got the chance to have their photos taken holding baby T-rexes. The Friends of the Musser Public Library and CBI Bank & Trust funded the event. 

Photos: Turnbuckle Comedy & Music Festival at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers

A few hundred people, 40 comedians, five musical acts and a professional wrestling team flooded Codfish Hollow Barn on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural Turnbuckle Festival. Two stages hosted comedians, 30 of whom are from Iowa, marking a first for the Maquoketa barn, which was built in the 1950s and opened as a music venue in the summer of 2009. Turnbuckle also served as the official kick-off for Codfish Hollow’s season, which runs through October. Two shows set for next month, featuring Son Volt and Lolo respectively, a show in August featuring Dawes and an October show featuring Dinosaur Jr. are already sold out. In the past, musicians such as the Local Natives, Norah Jones, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes, Counting Crows, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phox and John C. Reilly have performed at the barn, located on a farm in rural eastern Iowa. For more info, visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.

