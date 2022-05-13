Director of Muscatine community foundation wins Iowa Public Health Hero award

MUSCATINE – Throughout her career, Charla Schafer has done much to try and help her community.

Schafer, who currently serves as the executive director of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine, received the title of Iowa Public Health Hero at the 10th Annual Iowa Public Health Hero Awards earlier this month in Ames.

The award recognizes exceptional efforts by individuals from diverse career paths whose work improves health and wellness throughout Iowa.

Several others were also honored in this year's ceremony, including Buchanan County’s Tai Burkhart and the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Occupational Health & Safety Surveillance Program Director Kathy Leinenkugel.

"The health of all Iowans is enhanced through the leadership and service of so many dedicated professionals working in the public health sector and in related fields that support community health," Dean Edith Parker said in a news release.

Schafer said that she felt "overwhelmingly humbled" to be honored.

"There is so much good work going on by good people in our communities, and I play such a small part," Schafer said. "I have been incredibly blessed to work alongside and collaborate with those in our community who work tirelessly until the best outcome for a client or neighbor is identified or enrichment designed, strengthening the individual, family, and community."

Schafer has helped drive various initiatives through the community foundation and Muscatine Center for Social Action focused on improving affordable housing and mental health services, decreasing instances of substance abuse and increasing equality within Muscatine County.

Her most recent accomplishment came in 2020 through the community foundation’s Racial Justice Fund, which has award more than $160,000 to organizations focused on strengthening Muscatine’s diverse community and providing further opportunities for equality.

"Those I have worked with have allowed me to see the foundational needs of families in real-time and the intersectionality of the issues," Schafer said. "Housing, education and health are all intertwined. You have to look at the issues collectively to allow our children and neighbors to reach their true potential."

Addressing these complex issues will require increased collaboration and moving away from "siloed navigations," Schafer said.

"We are better together," she continued. "We have to work collaboratively and leverage resources and expertise from a variety of partners to achieve collective success. Through public health we are able to reimagine a better future for our friends, neighbors and communities."

