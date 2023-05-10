Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on Monday that includes Muscatine County as one of the counties allowed to use state resources to respond to and recover from severe weather over the weekend. To qualify, households must be located in the disaster declaration area and meet income guidelines. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 to cover home or car repairs. Households must have an income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Applications are available through Community Action of Eastern Iowa and will be accepted through June 23.