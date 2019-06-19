MUSCATINE — The period for Iowans to be eligible for federal disaster assistance has been extended to June 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
The majority of the state's counties — 71 of 99 — are eligible to apply for funding through the Public Assistance Program.
Muscatine County moved closer Wednesday when representatives from Muscatine and Louisa counties and the city of Muscatine met with FEMA officials to apply for federal disaster aid for the county. Muscatine County was added to the March 23 disaster declaration issued by President Donald Trump on April 16.
The county must meet a damage threshold of just less than $162,000 to apply, Muscatine County Emergency Manager Brian Wright said.
Departments including Muscatine Public Works and Parks and Recreation and county conservation learned how to submit total costs directly related to flood preparation, clean-up and damages to receive funding.
Individual assistance for Muscatine County residents and business owners has not been declared. Federal aid through the Individual Assistance Program is available in nine counties: Louisa, Scott, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby and Woodbury.
The state requested the extension as the result of heavy rains that began May 17, which caused additional major flooding along the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, according to the governor's office.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 1.
More information is available at floods2019.iowa.gov and www.fema.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.